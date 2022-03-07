Adding EV charger circuits, whether retrofitting in older homes or adding them during new house construction, appear to be the wave of the future, especially with some states already mandating the use of EVs within 10 years.
However, there are other considerations that come into play that need to be addressed before additional circuits for the EV chargers can be added. Will the circuit(s) for those chargers be Level 1 (1,500 watts-120 volts) or Level 2 (7,000 watts-240 volts)? There will be quite a difference in the wiring needed for each and a larger electric bill especially for the Level 2.
One also needs to take into account the number of circuits needed for two-car families. Level 1 is the slow charger at 5 mph, so a 12-hour overnight charge will give you a 60-mile round trip. The Level 2 is the fast charger at 40 mph, so a four-hour charge will give you a 160-mile round trip, which is enough to get you to D.C. or its inner suburbs and back home with power left over in case a one-and-a-half-hour commute becomes three hours (it will not do 24 hours as was needed for the disaster on Interstate 95 in Virginia during the January snowstorm).
At this point in time, one should not count on being able to charge the vehicle at the place of work, therefore, the requirement for a round-trip charge. Existing houses that would have had enough power provided by a 200-amp electric service (pretty much the standard in new homes since the 1970s) could need a larger service.
Over the period of time that EVs become the main mode of driving electric, utilities may need to increase the size of their electrical lines to any new subdivisions (and possibly older ones as well) and increase the size of the lines back to the power plants. They may even need to increase the size of their power plants or build new ones in order to have the capacity to provide the necessary power needed to handle the additional electricity used by the EV chargers.
Lee Trunnell
Clarksburg
(1) comment
Outfitting a home being built is not a bad deal. For basic EV plug that can have any car with an adapter plugged in is a measly $300 for one vehicle and if I wanted a second circuit it wo up of be another $100. That’s a good deal va doing it after. To do the vehicle-specific would be a minor amount more, but I don’t yet have an EV. Doing it anyway as I know it’s an eventually. It’s a common sense add on that’s cheap if spread over the life of the home.
