Outrage is in the air, and justly so. It brings to mind the question of where has our outrage been?
Why are we not outraged at the loss of our senior citizens and veterans who were put in the care of for-profit institutions during the recent viral outbreak?
Where is our outrage for the lack of empathy and care for the addicted? How many children went to bed last night with a parent that is lost in addiction? How many of them actually lost a parent addiction?
Where is our outrage for the way our mentally ill are bounced to the street and left homeless with no real treatment?
Where is our outrage that in spite of increased spending, the buildings are falling apart, the teachers are underpaid and the public school system is failing our children?
Where is our outrage that we can spend billions of dollars supporting the armies of other countries but we cannot provide health care for every American?
Finally, where is our outrage that in the blink of an eye governors across this country took away the fundamental right that this country was founded on – The right to gather and practice our religion?
Gwen Lefler
Monrovia
