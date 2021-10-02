Recently, I had surgery at Frederick Health Hospital and from the first moment I entered pre-op until the moment I was discharged, the care that I received went beyond the call of duty.
The surgery, headed by Dr. Cory Walsh, was a complete success and before I knew it I was on 3A Neuro Medical Surgical Unit. My care was smoothly transitioned to the following staff led by the Nurse Manager Patti Buckmaster. RNs: Lisa, Jackie, Jana, and Margaret and CNAs: Sierra, Cecelia and Beckie.
They gave me the greatest care that you can ever imagine. The OT and the PT staff were superb as well. I would like to send each and every one who had a part in my care at Frederick Health Hospital my sincere appreciation. Thank you again, Dr. Cory Walsh.
Dave Marple
Frederick
