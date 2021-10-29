The term “HOA” (Homeowners Association) is often used as a shorthand for sterile turf, cookie-cutter houses and nit-picky neighbors. But in the Villages of Urbana in southern Frederick County, our HOA has upended old stereotypes by restoring the heavily developed land that’s typical of HOA neighborhoods. A new state law should help further these efforts.
Effective this Oct. 1, HB322 (also known as the Low-Impact Landscaping Law) bans communities and HOAs from requiring turf grass or prohibiting environmentally-friendly gardening. With the blessing of the Maryland state legislature, HOAs and homeowners can and should pair aesthetics and environmental stewardship.
Use our HOA as inspiration: Organized largely by the group we founded, Green Team Urbana, this year we’ve installed 1,000 native plants in a 3,500-square-foot community pollinator garden; designed an accompanying, educational pollinator garden exhibit; planted and maintained 1,000 native trees with Stream-Link Education; helped curate children’s “Nature Backpacks”— with binoculars, ID books, magnifying lenses and more — available for check out at our HOA office; led pollinator garden and forest tours for Scout troops eager to earn badges and experience the great outdoors; and added 750 native plant plugs to our forested areas.
Hundreds of volunteers helped complete this work. But we couldn’t have done it without the support of community management, the participation of our HOA’s landscaping contractor and buy-in from other community groups. No single person — and no single HOA — can tackle the world’s biodiversity loss, pollinator decline, extreme weather events and pollution alone. We must all reconsider the management of our shared spaces and our own private yards.
To paraphrase famed entomologist Doug Tallamy: Our yards can no longer just “be pretty.” They must feed and shelter wildlife, manage water, filter air, and sequester carbon. Even as we celebrate this past year’s successes in our HOA, we’re encouraging our neighbors to install native plants, evaluating proposals to manage the invasive plants that threaten the 300 acres of forested areas our residents enjoy, and researching alternatives to large-scale lawn care that do not include herbicides, pesticides and synthetic fertilizers.
Our HOA is proof: It’s possible to maintain beautiful neighborhoods — and property values — while protecting our planet. Will your community cling to perfect turf, or will it embrace the literally life-giving beauty of environmentally friendly landscapes?
For more on turf and HB322 in Frederick County, read our blog at greenteamurbana.com/post/new-law-protects-our-planet-supports-eco-friendly-gardening-in-maryland.
Bethany Adams and Carey Murphy
Urbana
Welcome to the discussion.
