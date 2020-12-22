In his letter on Dec. 15 (Do the COVID-19 numbers match the restrictions?), Mr. Ken Painter questions whether the number of COVID-19 victims justifies the restrictions imposed by our County government.
He said, based on a report in the Dec. 11 News-Post, "Cases: 8,226; Deaths: 147; Positivity Rate: 8.2%. Here is what we learn from these numbers. Out of every 100 people tested 92 people do not have the virus. Out of every 100 people who do have the virus 98 people survive. Do these numbers warrant additional imposed restrictions that went into effect Dec. 11?"
Yes, they do. Those are the figures with some restrictions in place. How much larger would those figures be if there had been no restrictions? With no social distancing, no masks -- just business as usual, then how much bigger would those numbers be? How many more than the 147 deaths would people in Frederick County have to mourn? 300 deaths? 500?
Hospitals around the country - including Maryland, including Frederick County -- are close to being overwhelmed. 300,000 have died. If hospitals cannot treat people, if ICUs do not have the capacity, how many more would die? How many deaths would it take to get everyone to agree with restrictions? 500,000? 1,000,000?
The restrictions are painful and expensive but ignoring a pandemic would be a lot worse.
