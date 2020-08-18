Now that the proposed schedule for virtual learning has been made public by Frederick County Public Schools, a lot of questions are being raised. Parents are seeking various ways to adjust and many are seeking a way to help.
There is a confusion about what is permissible in this unprecedented, emergency situation. Do day care licensing rules apply if a parent is starting a small pod in their home? And many similar questions.
I have heard numerous stories of the difficulties parents face. Distance learning is here. It will be a reality in a few weeks. Parents need help.
The one story I heard that sums up the situation well was from a teacher. The teacher's wife works and he will also be working, as a teacher from home. But they have three children in different levels of school. How will he be able to teach online plus monitor his children as they attend virtual class? Plus care for the three children? A difficult task. That is just one example
Parents need answers. Guidance from the state, on what is permissible is needed ASAP. What is also needed in this unprecedented time is a lot of flexibility. Parents are being required to be responsible for their children's education. They should also have great latitude for being responsible for who helps with their children.
