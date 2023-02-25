In Shannon Green's Dec. 29 column ("Think hard before banning that book"), she cites Pen America’s defense of free expression.
That’s fine, except why would any organization support or not protest allowing books with pornographic content to be available in school libraries?
Let’s not pretend it’s subtle and think that all of these parents’ protests across the U.S. have no validity.
And what is the point of referring to an “out-of-context passage” since it is part of the book’s content and certainly won’t be crossed out of the book. Should the entire book have been read to the board?
It's nice to know that Green plans to “read all of the inappropriate books during these cold winter months.” She is an adult, right?
