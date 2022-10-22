A Republican congressional candidate at one time advocated for tattooing people infected with HIV! Parrott’s got a lot of nerve (Page A3, Oct. 6 edition of The Frederick News-Post) claiming his 2005 letter to the editor “‘called for a compassionate and serious solution’ that could protect the dignity of people who are infected while effectively preventing the spread of the disease”. To state that this is “a companionate and serious solution” is anything but. It reminds me of tattoos that were put on Jewish prisoners in Nazi concentration camps. And we all know what happened to many Jewish people during World War II. To even suggest it is horrible. I don’t care if Mr. Parrott supposedly “recanted” it 12 years ago. He wrote an editorial to the newspaper for all to see his opinion.
In 2005, there were effective medications for HIV even if they still required people to take multiple doses. President Bush had enacted PEPFAR, a much-needed program to combat HIV, in 2003. Many of us worked in HIV research. Mr. Parrott’s letter shows an incredible amount of ignorance. And this man became a state delegate?
