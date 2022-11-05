Congress must step up and save the “dreamers.”
Since 2012, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) has provided temporary relief from deportation and the ability to get a work authorization to more than 825,000 dreamers — undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. A recent ruling from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals that DACA is unlawful threatens to upend their lives.
DACA recipients have all spent nearly their entire lives in the United States, so this is truly their home. Their families are here — more than 1.3 million people live with a DACA recipient, including more than 300,000 U.S.-born children who have at least one parent with DACA. They are an important part of their communities — nearly 80% of DACA recipients are employed, and about half of those are in jobs deemed essential, including health care, education and child care, and food production and processing. They helped to keep our country functioning during the pandemic. Finally, they make major contributions to the economy each year — DACA recipient households pay $6.2 billion in federal taxes, $3.3 billion in state and local taxes, and, after taxes, have $25.3 billion in spending power.
Many polls show that a strong majority of registered voters (nearly 70% in some polls) favor a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Only Congress can provide permanent security for DACA recipients. Congress must pass the bipartisan Dream and Promise Act now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.