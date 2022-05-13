The May 9 AP article in the FNP on the use of Pfizer’s Paxlovid noted that the current administration spent $10 billion to treat 20 million people. That’s $500 per person. But to treat with ivermectin would cost about $80 for 30 pills, and you would still have some left over.
The article mentioned that people still get COVID after its use, so there you have government spending (wasting) money to benefit the pharmaceutical industry (again) with little to no benefit to the patient. There are 82 studies that show the benefit of ivermectin (IVMMeta.com), but Merck (or Pfizer) won’t make much profit from its use since it’s now a generic.
A previous article by Michael Hiltzik (from the Los Angeles Times, April 4 in the FNP) about the Together Trial was a recent takedown attempt at ivermectin. But the author of that study even noted that if more patients were included, ivermectin would have been able to show benefit. And indeed it actually did show a benefit of reduction of length of stay even though the dosage of ivermectin was too low (See FLCCC.net, response to the study). That study was set up to fail. Paxlovid side effects are not mentioned in Tuesday's article. But its lack of efficacy is evident enough that patients are declining to take it.
Here we go again. More misinformation, more nonsense.
May 5, 2022, New England Journal of Medicine https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2115869 [note that I actually give sources and links!] Here is their conclusion: "Treatment with ivermectin did not result in a lower incidence of medical admission to a hospital due to progression of Covid-19 or of prolonged emergency department observation among outpatients with an early diagnosis of Covid-19."
This is the study cited by Michael Hiltzik in the LA Times https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2022-03-31/ivermectin-doesnt-work-against-covid-19-study (oh, look! another link!!!). There is no "admission" from Hiltzik or others that the study was too small, etc. That HAS been a criticism of some of the studies, and you can see why the studies don't involve tens or hundreds of thousands--you are giving people a placebo and a drug that you don't think works. In other words, you're gambling with their lives.
The cost argument is not just nonsense, it utter nonsense. Would you pay $25,000 for a car that works or $1,000 for a car that doesn't run and can't be fixed?
Why do people persist in spouting nonsense? I'm baffled.
Invective does not, I repeat, does not prevent or cure Covid-19. Please read reliable sources, not the drivel you cite.
