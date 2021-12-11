Appreciated the editorial (“Don’t keep us in the dark,” Dec. 8) on the recent violation of the Open Meetings Act by the county’s elected officials. This was one of the most egregious violations I’ve seen, and I’ve read nearly every opinion by the Open Meetings Compliance Board since 2001. (I was a local and state government reporter in Kent County for 11 years, and still follow misbehavior in Maryland’s government as a citizen advocate).
The members of the OMCB have changed over time, and although Gov. Hogan hasn’t bothered to name a third member to the three-member board, the two who are there and their staff attorney are very clear and direct in their written opinions. Sometimes, in the past, other versions of the board have not been as clear.
As usual, the officials’ response just raises more questions.
So, it this was merely an “informational meeting” then why wasn’t it in front of the public?
If the council members have taken the mandatory Open Meetings Act training, why wasn’t the gaping hole in compliance obvious to anyone on the council?
And finally, was this a burp, or evidence of sloppy governing that’s become business as usual?
CRAIG O’DONNELL
Delaware City, DE
