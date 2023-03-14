The idea of “forgiving” student loans is a shamelessly craven attempt to purchase votes. It makes me beyond furious.
The Frederick News-Post published a detailed analysis on this topic (“Supreme Court loan case: the arguments assessed,” Feb. 28), but it’s not that complicated. It’s simple.
An example: I go to a restaurant, but am on a limited budget. So, I order from the “light fare” menu and drink a small iced tea.
A guy at the bar has two mixed drinks, a big appetizer, a full entrée and a gooey dessert. When served the bill, he points at me and says, “Make her pay for my meal.”
No. Emphatically, explicitly, absolutely no.
You pay for your choices, I pay for my choices. It’s simple.
