Perhaps the most depressing story in the Saturday-Sunday edition of the Frederick News-Post is the Associated Press account of the 20-year war in Afghanistan, which has resulted in the deaths of 2,442 Americans and countless Afghanis.
The United States and the United Nations are withdrawing their troops, and are hoping for successful peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurrectionists. Prospects are not good.
NATO and the UN, with military forces other than American, should continue and perhaps intensify the peace-maintaining and government reconstruction functions necessary to restore Afghanistan to a safe and healthy independent nation.
Failure to accomplish this will result in this part of the Middle East just continuing to be an ongoing matter of concern for the free world, but our nation should not assume either a military presence or any other disproportionate function there.
