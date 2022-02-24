Once again, history is repeating itself and the danger of expansionist powers is being ignored in the hope they can be appeased out of further conquests. That hope is stronger than it was during the run-up to WWII, because nuclear weapons are on the table, but it is still a false one.
The actions of Putin's Russia in Ukraine are almost a mirror image of those employed by Hitler's Germany against Czechoslovakia. On the excuse of "protecting" ethnic Germans from Czech "genocide", Hitler demanded the Sudetenland portion of that nation. He threatened and cajoled the Czech government until a conference was held in Munich. At that conference, he promised British Prime Minister, Neville Chamberlain, that he would make no further territorial demands if he was allowed to absorb the Sudetenland. Chamberlain sold out the Czechs for a worthless piece of paper which, he said to a cheering but naïve British public, assured "peace in our time."
We all know how that worked out.
Aggressive powers must be faced down when they begin to force their will on their neighbors. Failure to stand firm at that point only feeds their confidence and increases their demands. The presumption of weakness on the part of other nations and international groups in dealing with the situation in Ukraine will only lead to more Russian outrages and may well indicate the start of another cycle of global war.
