I read Ms Pelosi’s statement in the July 22 edition about her concern for the “integrity” of the Jan. 6 probe committee (Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott).
How can she even try to convince anyone of the integrity of the probe when she has it packed with only “Trump haters”? You need some diversity of opinion and viewpoint from the members.
Just one more example of Ms. Pelosi’s “integrity.”
Willard Beahm
Thurmont
Integrity is not a word normally associated with Ms. Pelosi. She has none. She is a political hack that is way past her shelf-life.
Republicans had a chance to participate in a bipartisan committee with 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans and this was voted down by Republicans who continue to believe that Trump won the election. Republicans wanted to include BLM protests as part of the investigation. The January 6 attempt to overthrow the country needs to be investigated on its own without Republicans trying to whitewash Trump’s involvement.
So you want to allow those who exclaim every proved-false lie about the "insurrection" to sit on a committee to investigate said "insurrection"? Isn't that the same as saying Bernie Madorff should have investigated whether he ran a Ponzi scheme!
