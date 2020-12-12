In January 2019, as a NAC 11 subcommittee, we began a process of advocating for a vacant property registration ordinance designed to prevent blight and assure properties in Frederick are safe, secure and contribute value to the community.
Almost two years later, on Nov. 19, 2020, the hard work, persistence, and open communication and collaboration between elected city officials/staff and residents resulted in unanimous approval by the Board of Aldermen of an Ordinance concerning vacant property registration (as described in the Frederick News-Post on Nov. 21).
Our original report to the City (May 2019) noted that three previous ad hoc groups examined the issue over a 7-year period and made recommendations with little or no resolution. From the onset, we were determined to succeed. To do so, we employed an approach that would assure we had a seat at the table with the decision-makers, and we vowed to remain focused and positive when addressing the numerous challenges we were expected to encounter. We are certain the partnership that developed and flourished between the city and its residents turned years of inaction into action and is a model to emulate to address other seemingly intractable problems facing the community.
We trust that the Vacant Property Ordinance will address what has been a long-festering problem in Frederick, and we will continue to be “at the table” to assure that occurs.
Thank you to everyone — city elected officials/staff, community volunteers, and business owners — who participated in this successful endeavor.
Steve Jakubczyk and Marge Rosensweig are Co-Chairs of the NAC 11 SDHVP Subcommittee
Steve Jakubczyk and Marge Rosensweig
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.