‘Tis the season when many people look forward to celebrations, family gatherings, traditions and spiritual connections while serving up platters of love and generosity.
As a general rule, society expects us to put on our best face possible, work hard to please others, and go with the flow. Many of us thrive during this holiday season as we experience joy, fellowship and spirituality.
However, the reality is that not everyone sees the holidays through the same lens.
The holidays may bring great joy or negative feelings from past experiences that may bubble to the surface during this time. Unfortunately, these negative feelings may impact our ability to enjoy or tolerate this time of year.
Comparing ourselves to others with different experiences may lead to resentment, anger and inadequacy. It could make us want to skip all celebrations and activities, and hunker down alone to avoid uncomfortable or painful resurfacing feelings.
If we were to ask “How many of us put on our rose-colored glasses for the holidays and appear to be joyfully celebrating this occasion due to social expectations?”
How many of us find ourselves depressed, lonely, anxious, and fearful of rejection? How many of us have gone AWOL during the holidays because we may not have the tools to face celebrations or understand how to protect ourselves, or reach out for help?
The response would probably be “too many.”
It is not easy to tackle the often-unspoken truth about this time of year since life experiences shape the foundation of our perceptions and reactions.
As we move through the busy holidays, it is easy to overlook those who may be struggling and need support.
This season, give the gift of compassion, practice kindness, and keep an eye out for clues on who may need a little extra understanding.
If someone is avoiding interacting with others, seems sad or mad, or is behaving unusually, take heed. Maybe they need you more than you realize.
Remember that people do not choose to feel this way. Behavior is a sign that something has happened to ignite these actions and attitudes.
The greatest gift this holiday season can be to lend a hand and ear to those who need a friend. Be mindful and share the vast array of resources available to assist those in need.
If you believe someone is in crisis, dial 911. If you or another need mental health assistance or resources, call 211. The national suicide hotline is 988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.