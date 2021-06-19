Former Mount St. Mary’s basketball coach Jim Phelan, who died on June 15, was a great basketball coach who never got all the recognition that he deserved. Years ago Phelan should have been selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the ultimate honor for a basketball coach.
He won 830 games, more than many members in the Hall and still has the ninth most wins by a college coach. He won the NCAA College Division championship in 1962 and was named National College Division Coach of the Year. His teams made 14 NCAA Division II Tournaments and two Division I Tournaments. I don’t know why he isn’t in the Hall. It’s probably because he coached at a small, rural school that didn’t receive a lot of publicity. He apparently didn’t have the high profile contacts to help get him in the Hall.
People don’t realize just how much this man accomplished by himself. During the early portion of his career, he continually won in basketball despite also coaching baseball, teaching classes and being the school’s athletic director. Unlike today’s coaches, he did not have a number of assistant coaches to help him out. For years, he was a one-man show. For many years, the team played in antiquated Memorial Gymnasium, a facility that would hardly impress recruits. But he managed to recruit good players and he won with them.
As a former sports editor of the News-Post, I got to know Jim and his family well and always enjoyed my time with them. Jim was a good and humble man. He loved his family and Mount basketball. He never sought the limelight in his 49 years at the Mount. He deserves to be in the Naismith Hall of Fame. He deserves to be recognized for all he did.
