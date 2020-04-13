We are calling the most important requirement for reducing coronavirus exposure by the wrong name.
It should be called physical distancing, not social distancing. Our need to practice social contact is a basic human need, but is even more critical during this crisis. Many people are quarantined and isolated and a lack of social contact can lead to depression and other serious mental health problems.
We need to practice physical distancing, but we need to maintain and increase our social interaction during this crisis.
We have the technology to provide this kind of socialization with family and friends, while we practice physical distancing. Therefore, the term social distancing is confusing and misleading, and should be replaced by physical distancing.
