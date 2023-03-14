A story about possible athletic facilities at Westside Regional Park (“Study for west side sports complex funded,” The Frederick News-Post, March 7) did not indicate any consideration of pickleball courts.
A story in The Economist on Jan. 28, 2021, showed statistics that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America.
A report by CNBC on Jan. 5, 2023, noted that 36.5 million people played pickleball from August 2021 to August 2022.
Over 1,000 Frederick city and county residents/picklers have joined that craze and expect the city to consider this sport in its design study of the Westside Regional Park.
Failure to include pickleball facilities in this study would be shortsighted, as future resident demands will certainly necessitate redesign and additional dollars for pickleball courts to be installed.
