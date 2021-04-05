The picture on the second page of Friday's News-Post revealing President Joe Biden's first cabinet meeting was perfect. What a contrast to the crowded menacing arrangement we regularly witnessed during the administration of our last President.
Biden's team seated in a socially-distanced arrangement, all wearing masks, told us that actions sometimes speak better than words. The square table probably encompassed the entire room. It was another example of this administration's daily efforts to set an example of their deportment which should be followed by others in meetings and social gatherings.
At this particular session, the first in the Biden administration, our president presented an extremely large and important infrastructure plan that would address the dire problems of roads, safe bridges, investments in manufacturing, etc. — and more importantly create thousands of new jobs for our population which has suffered unemployment for many long months.
What I find remarkable about this plan is that it actually exists. How often did the last administration announce pending actions which were never carried out because they were just words and we discovered that there was absolutely no "plan" as such, just promises that were not kept. Our calendar reveals that we have not, as yet, reached the hundred days of the Biden administration, but we are well aware that each day we witness changes that will improve and help all of us. It is a relief to understand that "promises made are promises kept."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.