Two photos in last week’s Frederick News-Post, one by photographer Bill Green of two old friends sitting chatting “apart together” on a sunny spring morning at the bandshell in Baker Park, and the other, by an unnamed Associated Press photographer, of a beaming young worker hugging a baby goat in his arms at a Chicago urban farm reminded me, and I’m sure many others, that life still goes on in defiance of current upheavals.
The joy comes from knowing that the two old friends have been working for years now on trying to help make Frederick more livable and equitable for all its inhabitants, not just some or most of us.
And from realizing that the smiling young man and his fellow being, the baby goat, are enjoying each other’s company as much as the two old friends are.
Jo Harte
Frederick
(1) comment
I guess you could say you were impressed by two old goats and one young one.
