In light of Senator Michael Hough's announcement that he is running for county executive, I am excited to announce that I am actively looking at running for State Senate next year.
As the incumbent state delegate representing the same district, I can confidently say that our district needs a senator that is an effective leader and problem solver for our more than 125,000 residents. A senator that can deliver results for Frederick and Carroll counties.
During my term in the House of Delegates, I was proud to pass landmark legislation, as the lead sponsor, that addresses human trafficking, domestic violence as well as legislation that protects our children and other vulnerable populations, making Maryland a safer place to raise a family. I am also proud to have one of the highest legislative pro-business ratings in the state, by supporting our small businesses and job creation and leading the fight against unnecessary tax increases and onerous regulation. Last year, as chairman of the Frederick County delegation, I was proud to work with Senator Hough, as well as my colleagues across the aisle and bring home record funding for our county. This past legislative session I was proud to lead the floor fights in support of law enforcement and other common-sense initiatives. Our work is not done.
Over the next few weeks, I will be meeting with constituents and community leaders about this opportunity. In the meantime, I look forward to serving you and working to make Maryland the best place to live, work and raise a family.
Delegate Jesse Pippy represents parts of Frederick and Carroll counties.
Another Big Lie believer. Time to send him home for good. Frederick deserves better.
