The city of Frederick has a new chief of police, a new person to head the new Division of Housing and Human services and a proposed new equity program administrator position.
People, positions, payroll and pensions. I would like to hear about projects and vision. Economic development, parks and recreation. Parks and recreation is always on the back burner and may be the most important department when it come to physical and mental heath. The city of Frederick has land with Hargett Farm. Now, what is needed is the guts and the vision.
I am talking about an 8-to-10 indoor basketball court, indoor track, aquatics center surrounded by four to six turf fields for all of the outdoor sports and much more.
Now, you are talking about physical heath, mental heath, sportsmanship, team building and powerful economic development with statewide tournaments. We have a golf course and a cultural arts center. Can the kids and active adults get something that is year-round that benefits all ages, races and genders? Plan, budget as the vision, and investment will pay major dividends for future generations.
(2) comments
What’s “physical heath, mental heath”?
All of a sudden you care about these things. Where was this view when you were on the BOCC or running for County Executive. Oh wait, this is another of your attempts for free advertising as you attempt to run for mayor. When will the FNP start charging you for these political ads!
