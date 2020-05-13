Maryland must get to work now to ensure the greatest number of voters for this November's election.
This should include but not be limited to 1) postage-paid return ballots mailed to every registered voter, 2) secure and monitored drop locations for every polling place to accommodate those who dislike the idea of voting by mail, 3) social distancing compliant facilities for vote counting and 4) numbered and postage paid stubs that can be removed from each ballot and returned to the voter once their vote has been counted.
We can't afford to adopt a wait-and-see attitude in the face of this pandemic. Our votes must count.
