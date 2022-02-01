In response to the Jan. 19 editorial, “Pull the plug on electric vehicle hookup plan,” when discussing electric cars and whether to prewire a house for a charger, it does not matter how many cars were sold last year (as was cited in the above-mentioned editorial) but rather what the projected sales are.
Houses aren’t built for what was happening last year. They are built for the next 50 years, and so the projected number of electric vehicles is a much more relevant number. Electric vehicle sales are taking off, almost doubling from 2020 to 2021 and projected to almost double again in 2022. According to a Reuters article from last August, the top 3 U.S. automakers aspire to have 40-50 percent of new vehicle sales be electric by 2030. The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightening, starting deliveries in just a few weeks, is the first of many electric trucks that will bring electric vehicles (EV) to an entire new group of buyers.
One issue that impacts many new EV buyers is the potentially high cost of installing a charger, which depends on many factors including where the breaker box is compared to the garage and whether the necessary capacity is available.
Redoing wiring and/or adding more capacity to the box can run into the thousands. This is a cost that hits the homeowner all at once as opposed to prewiring which would barely be noticeable as part of a mortgage. The proposed bill before the County Council addresses this by requiring pre-wiring which is much less expensive than retrofits. Keep in mind as well that while the garage would be wired for an electric vehicle charger, the homeowner would be able to repurpose this electrical capacity in the future if they found another use for it.
Ronald Kaltenbaugh
Jefferson
I know they tell you to never say never, but I just can't see myself buying an EV anytime in the near future. I love driving, and I want to hear the roar of the engine, feel the power, and not have to worry about where I can charge my car (which adds more drive time to trips) - I've got enough anxiety and worries. That being said, so let me get this right Mr. Kaltenbaugh, you state we need to require EV plug-in capability for all homes to reduce emissions yet, all these new homes spew more emissions just being built than we'll save. All the materials require fossil fuels to be made, if the house heating system is not electric, it'll be oil, or natural gas. Think about it. It's funny how this type of thinking is so one-dimensional.
