After reading Anadi Naik’s commentary on May 5, I thought that there were a few pieces missing. I too believe that President Trump and the administration did not have a stellar response to the coronavirus pandemic. But by analyzing his statements it seems the analogy would be that all leaders of the countries of the world have failed since they have all been infected with this deadly disease.
Our country is run by three branches of government. It seems that the legislative branch has not done a lot to help fight this disease except to blame Trump. What were their efforts at the beginning of this pandemic. Hmm, seems like the word impeachment rings a bell. Maybe, just maybe, Trump was busy defending himself against a bogus impeachment process. I am not making excuses, just wondering.
There were some actions being taken by some senators. Richard Burr (R-NC), chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, after a briefing of the coronavirus in January sold off stock that he knew would be affected by the virus. He wasn’t alone in this scheme. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.), and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) were all doing the same and denying that these trades were related to the impending pandemic. Rep. Susan Davis (D. Calif.) sold all her stock in the travel industry before the outbreak. They and their aides and others saved millions of dollars by taking these heroic actions in the best interest of the American people.
And let’s not forget another big piece in this deadly pandemic, China. They knew the first week of December that this was going to be a disease that was spread by human contact and that there was no known treatment or a way to stop the progression. The World Health Organization denied that this would become a major health issue.
It is time for Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and our other illustrious leaders (?) to quit the blame game and do something for the betterment of the American people. I do believe there is enough blame to be shared by the executive and legislative branches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.