Regarding Anadi Naik’s commentary in the FNP concerning “that Asian beetles have arrived in Thurmont and are eating up ash trees,” he states that “a few eggs or beetles arrived in a crate somewhere in the southern part of the United States.”
I worked for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service for almost 42 years, and part of our mission was to detect and respond to the introduction of invasive pests that threaten our forestry and agricultural industries.
The “Asian beetles” (emerald ash borers) did not arrive in the southern part of the United States. It was first detected in the southeastern part of Michigan in 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.