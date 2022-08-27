With regard to Sugarloaf Mountain (Page A1, Aug. 25 edition of the Frederick News-Post), why does the Frederick County Council have to or want to change what has been great for the last 100 years?
I agree 100% with the owners of the mountain. I knew Mr. Gordon Strong. He would not have wanted to change anything on this property. I hate to say this, but I agree with the mountain owners, about closing it to the public. We have people coming from all areas — local and out of state — to come and enjoy this mountain and the views.
