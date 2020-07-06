We are only about halfway through this pandemic and even though more people are walking around without a care in the world, there are many who still have legitimate health concerns.
I can truly thank both groups. Our patio dining at Magoo's Pub & Eatery has been healthy and our takeaway business has sustained us since March 16.
Please continue doing what you can to help support local businesses. Wear a mask because we want our crews to stay safe and healthy.
Please do what you can to honor the curbside pickup zones that sometimes get taken over by scofflaws. These zones help all of our businesses and help people with health concerns from facing undue risks.
Please be a citizen. If you see a person ignoring the governor's mask order, say something. If you see a person ignoring the curbside parking rules, speak up. As I keep hearing, we're all in this together.
