I have been coordinating the Frederick city school supply drive for 10 years. In 2011, we shared backpacks and school supplies with 630 students. Last year, that number had soared to 1,730. This year, anticipating even greater needs, our hope was to provide backpacks and supplies to 2,000.
Financial support for the supplies has come from the faith community, local businesses and service organizations such as the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek. The Frederick County Bar Association has been a longtime generous partner. Last year, over 200 volunteers from across the community came to organize supplies and distribute them. Community Agency School Services (CASS) Coordinators of FCPS also provide tremendous time and energy to this project.
This project is an incredible testimony to the power of schools, the faith community and businesses to do great things together.
Imagine the large gym at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints filled with piles and piles of school supplies on top of long tables. Then listen for the sounds of the over 200 volunteers who come throughout the day, welcoming students and their families, walking with them as they choose a backpack and move among those tables filling their bags with pencils, crayons, composition books, markers, and glue. The smiles and expressions of appreciation are incredibly gratifying.
Sadly, COVID restrictions prevent us from inviting the students to choose their backpacks and supplies this year. Like everything else in these days of the pandemic, we have had to rethink how to meet the needs of these students.
Our hope is to pack 2,000 bags and deliver them directly to the Frederick city schools where the bags will be given to those in need.
I am appealing to our generous Frederick community to help once again, especially in these challenging days.
You can donate financially through the Religious Coalition online at: thereligiouscoalition.org/support-us/donate. Checks can be made out to the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, 27 DeGrange Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Please mark your gifts as “school supplies.” Every dollar goes directly toward the purchase of supplies to fill the backpacks.
You can also donate supplies on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by bringing them to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 199 North Place, Frederick. The United Way’s Stuff the Bus Campaign has gone virtual and you can also donate school supplies or funds at: unitedwayfrederick.org.
I know these are extraordinary times and the needs are great. I thank you in advance for your prayers, care and support for students throughout Frederick County as we navigate a very challenging time.
Barbara Kershner Daniel
Frederick
If students stay home do they need backpacks?
