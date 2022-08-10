I must take issue with Carol Keeney's recent letter to the editor complaining about the 25 mph speed limit on Monocacy Boulevard. As a resident of the North Crossing Neighborhood, every day, I watch many drivers speeding down the hill from Route 15 into North Crossing going 40 to 50 miles per hour. Sometimes they slow down a bit once they get to the bottom of the hill, but most often they do not.
My family crosses Christopher's Crossing to get to friends, the playground and the pool. Rarely do cars recognize the crosswalks and stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk as required by Maryland law. The city promised to control speed and traffic on Christopher's Crossing, but rarely do I see any enforcement.
