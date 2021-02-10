Yes, there are angels. Middletown Safeway manager, Mark is an angel. He contacted the district bosses of the Middletown Safeway for permission to use donations Safeway was soliciting during the holiday season for the Middletown Food Bank. When his request was approved, he set about letting the community know that the food bank would be the reciprocate of their donations.
The second angel is the Valley community. For the weeks leading up to Christmas, residents continued to donate money for the food bank. Customers were reminded about the donation by the wonderful checkers at the store. They collected over $19,000 to purchase food. This unbelievable donation amounted to more than 11 pallets of food. Donations included all kinds of food from salad dressing, gravy, tuna fish and salmon, condiments of all kinds, bags of potatoes, onions and oranges, macaroni, cookies, spaghetti sauce, canned tomatoes, soups, and much more. We are so lucky to be living in this community.
Without the help of area Scouts, the third angels, I don’t know how we would have gotten the shipment hauled and shelved. The Boy Scouts from Troops 217, 278, and 476, and Packs 278 and 476 came to the rescue. On New Year’s Day the Scouts showed up in mass and loaded and unloaded trucks and cars, stacking food with smiles on their faces and generosity in their hearts. The dad’s could have been home watching football games but instead were helping load and unload. They have also been helping to load and unload at the food bank on weekends. The dads deserve to be called angels as well.
We are blessed to live in Middletown Valley. We are so blessed with Scouts and their dads, who come to the rescue when we need them, and Lions who also come to our aid. We are fortunate to have a Safeway manager and staff who care about those in need and for the generosity of the valley residents. Thank you. God bless you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.