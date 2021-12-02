As the husband of a UConn graduate, and loyal follower of both their men’s and women’s basketball programs since living in Connecticut in the 1980s, I was most disappointed to read of Saylor Poffenbarger’s decision to leave UConn for Arkansas.
I was hoping to follow her college career as a member of my favorite team. Hopefully, she will have similar success as another transferee from UConn at the beginning of her career — Elena Delle Donne — who starred in college at Delaware and now in the pros with the Mystics.
Nonetheless, my interest in following her career, now that it’s at Arkansas, unfortunately has been diminished.
ray galucci
Frederick
