The murder of George Floyd was by a policeman, not the police. The police number in the thousands in our country. Many other professions number in the thousands of employees. In these numbers there are a few bad people.
The bad acts by any of those bad people, including the police, need to cost them their jobs. Any bad act in no way justifies in the slightest way riots that destroy businesses. These riots hurt the owners and employees of those businesses. The riots hurt the citizens of those communities that depend on those businesses for their goods and services.
I believe there has been an overreaction to the senseless killing of Mr. Floyd. The police have been wrongly vilified and ridiculed in some states by overreacting elected officials.
Yes, I believe there needs to be a better process to weed out the bad cops, but the changes being made like “defund the police” and “abolish the police force” are totally ridiculous. As a result, many good cops are looking to leave the police force. This is borne out by a report from the police union on June 19 that 71 percent of the Washington, D.C. police force members are thinking about leaving. Imagine the chaos if that happens. There will be an increase in all crimes putting the law-abiding citizens in harm's way instead of the police being in harm's way.
The overreaction has been in part fueled by the media reporting only one side of the story. The one-sided reporting is obvious when there is little to no mention of the killing of policemen by the rioters. Cold-blooded killings like that of retired police officer David Dorn in St. Louis, Missouri, and others in other states that were simply doing their job.
We need the media to report both sides of every story they publish and to publish the factual statistics where they are relevant. Syndicated columnist Larry Elder reports, in 2019, the number of unarmed Blacks killed by cops was nine, unarmed whites killed by cops was 19, while 48 cops were killed by guns and three by assault. This kind of needed reporting would go a long way to helping our country get the full and complete “story” from any incident. That in turn would help subdue —not inflame — any bad situation.
