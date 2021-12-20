Police Chief Jason Lando’s As I See it column in the Dec. 16 News-Post was both laudable and refreshing.
One of the most valuable qualities in a successful police chief was on display, the ability to communicate with those they are charged with protecting and serving.
Chief Lando outlined what the Frederick Police do during a peaceful demonstration and why they do it. It demonstrates the kind of openness and transparency we need in today’s police departments.
Karl Bickel
Monrovia
