Regarding your editorial on the selection of a new Frederick police chief (Sept. 19) I hope race and sex are not going to factor into the choice.
We need the very best person available. Period.
The selection team should set race/gender considerations aside completely and focus exclusively on the candidates' judgement, experience and leadership abilities.
Take riot control: each candidate should be asked how they would handle the kinds of 'protests' which in so many places have provided cover for anarchists, bullies, looters and vandals. Police face a difficult mob control challenge from the BLM, Antifa crowd.
On the one hand, the police must support the right to assemble, speak and protest peaceably. On the other hand, the police have a responsibility to prevent protests turning into disruptive marches blocking traffic and haranguing ordinary citizens, let alone the mob window-smashing, arson and assaults seen elsewhere.
The new police chief will need to be very capable in order to meet this challenge. We can't afford to have politicians or their advisers rule out good candidates in order to signal their progressive virtue with speechmaking about how the appointment "demonstrates our community's commitment to diversity." Hopefully the selection committee will not discourage or rule out white males as a class, and will focus exclusively on the candidates' ability to do the job.
