I believe that we owe a debt of thanks to all our police officers. We should be grateful for the dangerous work they do every day. Officers are always in a position of having to choose what to do, and can’t be on the losing end of a choice.
Minorities don’t know what kind of officer they may encounter: one who would scrutinize a situation or make a quick judgment. The news is full of interactions gone wrong — for both officers and civilians.
People are humiliated, abused and even killed. We intentionally instill fear of one part of society in another, and as a result, we start conversations already feeling defensive. We blame the one who has been harmed or killed.
I agree wholeheartedly with the opinion piece in the Feb. 20 Frederick News-Post, as I see reform as the best way forward for both sides of the issue. Yes, BOTH.
The police are defensive and minorities are mistrustful, each rightfully so. Proposed reforms offer remedies via clear definitions of use of force and open review processes. This will protect officers as well as citizens.
When everyone understands what can be done in a given situation, then accountability is clear, be it for the officer, civilian or society.
These bills are not punitive. Repealing Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, addressing use of force and opening police conduct records for review are examples of an opportunity for equality and transparency that must exist in order to find the truth, which serves both sides impartially on any issue.
I believe that police reform, if carefully articulated in definitions and purpose, will restore working relationships between all parties wherein problems can be solved together. We owe this to the police, the minority communities and to ourselves as a shared society.
