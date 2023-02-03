We heard calls for police reform before and after the death of George Floyd. Now, with the death of Tyre Nichols, the calls for police reform have become louder and more intense.
The quick response of the Memphis Police Department to fire the officers involved with Nichols’s death have been lauded by activist wanting changes. Additionally, the speedy actions of the judicial system to charge the officers involved seem to bode well for the criminal justice system being responsible.
Of course, just because someone is charged with an offense does not mean they will be tried and found guilty. While we have heard news reports and subject matter experts and activists wanting change because of Tyre Nichols, we have also heard from other sources raising questions about what occurred.
Brian Kilmeade, a Fox News television host, said, “Does it bother you that we don’t have the cops’ perspective at all? I mean, it looks overwhelming — I get it — but don’t we need both sides? These were evidently elite cops ....”
Tucker Carlson said Ashli Babbitt was “murdered … far more clearly” than anything in the videotape showing the beating death of Nichols.
Since Babbitt was breaking into the Capitol during an insurrection when she was shot, and Nichols was driving a motor vehicle before being stopped, then died from the actions of police officers, Carlson’s analogy appears flawed.
While it appears that police reform is currently front and center, we will always have individuals and groups who object to police reform, often blaming the victims, except for Babbitt.
Police reform and ensuring the rights of all citizens are not separate and independent goals.
Supporting the police and minority groups like Black Lives Matter is aligned with supporting justice and equal rights for everyone. Supporting the police and groups that espouse equal rights for everyone is not a binary choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.