There was an interesting letter from Sea Raven and Mike Morse ("Jenkins must resign; council must stand for accountability," April 29-30) regarding their desire for Sheriff Chuck Jenkins to be removed from office based on an indictment.
They acknowledge his constitutional right to plead not guilty.
They fail to acknowledge that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty. He is not presumed guilty until proven innocent.
They express deep disappointment from the county executive and the County Council for not calling for his resignation. Perhaps because the executive and the council know they should wait until the outcome of a trial.
The letter writers do not like Jenkins and, one way or another, they want him removed from office.
As stated above, wait until the outcome of the trial. He should not resign based on political beliefs.
