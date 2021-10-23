I retired 10 years ago from a logistics job. Before I retired, I was hearing that our highways are a mess because we haven’t done maintenance on them (third-world countries have better roads than Michigan).
The money has been spent on higher-profile, popular, free stuff that gets politicians re-elected. No governor ever got a plaque on a bridge for providing good maintenance.
We need to upgrade our air-traffic control system, particularly radars and computers. Having ridden the Japanese rail system, I can attest the rail system is decades behind Europe and Asia. And our ports are outdated — simply unable to efficiently handle containerized shipping. At that time Long Beach still seemed to be OK, but New Orleans was badly in need of upgrades and local political and business leaders were advocating modernizing Baltimore, postulating that it could become the ocean transport hub of the East.
Now we are living it. One-hundred plus ships waiting to dock at Long Beach will probably wait a month to unload. Southwest canceled 1,000 flights. Much of the Washington Metro is shut down for six months to get caught up on maintenance. Trucks can’t keep up with Long Beach traffic. The Republican Michigan legislature and Democrat governor can’t agree on a roads package.
Has anyone from the government been paying attention? Isn’t it time for the government to do the things that are essential to keep us going instead of giving stuff away for free to buy reelection, whether in the form of tax cuts or “human infrastructure?”
Political posturing is interfering with our ability to live.
Clifford Cool
Frederick
