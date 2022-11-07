I was pleased to read the profile of Mason Carter, the young man nominated for the District 5 seat on the Frederick County Council (Nov. 1, “Carter looks to be legislative ‘spitfire.’”).
Setting politics and my own personal views aside for now, the nominee clearly presented relevant facts, as well as his views on property taxes; the county’s purchase of the Hines Avenue property; and how he planned to serve his constituents.
As to style: I liked that Carter was not afraid of criticism and of getting in a “little trouble,” when appropriate. This was reminiscent of the late Congressman John Lewis’s sage advice: “Get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”
My only criticisms (intended as constructive): Lose the moniker “spitfire” and choose your political mentors carefully.
Merriam-Webster defines “spitfire” as “A quick-tempered or highly emotional person.” Last I checked, by this definition, there is no shortage of spitfires in politics.
In fact, Carter mentioned two examples in the interview: 1) former County Councilman Kirby Delauter, who in 2015, contrary to the protections of the Fifth Amendment, threatened to sue the News-Post for printing his name without his permission; and 2) Donald Trump, who needs no further introduction.
But criticism aside, we need more energetic young folks like Carter to bring fresh and informed views to the council, even if we may disagree with them.
