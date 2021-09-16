On one hand, we have a Republican Party that is stuck on blocking every abortion, giving everyone a firearm and giving massive tax breaks to people who don’t deserve them, compared to the Democratic Party, which thinks the Jan. 6 riot was worse than Sept. 11, wants to destroy everything America has stood for (good or bad), no borders and spending the country into oblivion.
Meanwhile, for those of who travel often, domestically and internationally, I’d like to point out a few minor items that may be just a little bit concerning to our political leadership class: social security and Medicare are going broke, Islamic terrorists are very much on the march not only in Afghanistan, but Africa, the Middle East and Europe. Capturing territory and killing thousands. China is most likely plotting a military action against Taiwan. North Korea has restarted its nuclear program. Many materials and most pharmaceuticals are no longer produced in the United States. China has been slowly and methodically penetrating every global nation that produces any resource of value with its belt and road initiative. Russia continues to stir up trouble and has a masterful misinformation campaign that has penetrated Facebook and Twitter. And our institutions of higher education are more worried about social justice than producing students who can compete globally.
I’m sure President Xi Jinping, Chairman Kim, Vladimir Putin and the promotors of the violent Islamic movement are sitting back saying we need to keep these people in power for a few more years, so the damage is irreversible.
Patrick O’Brien
Frederick
