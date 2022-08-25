While the recent election for the Democratic nominee for the Frederick County Council certainly had its fair share of drama, disappointments and even what-ifs, one positive that has come out of all this is the growing importance of diversity in our communities.
One of the things I love about Frederick is that it’s a community of communities. And those communities come in all shapes, sizes, colors and political affiliations. Walking around my neighborhood, I see campaign signs in front yards that reflect that diversity. In our neighborhood alone, we have retired, middle-aged and young; upwardly mobile; those with disabilities; those who identify with various gender identities; Black, white, Latino and Asian; recent and not-so-recent immigrants; those who telecommute and those who drive to work; so-called “essential workers; and the list goes on and on. This diversity is not uncommon in Frederick. As a matter of fact, I think it is becoming the norm.
(1) comment
I would add honesty and knowledgeability to the list of keys to a politician's success.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.