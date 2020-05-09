As we all struggle through the coronavirus pandemic, voters can now, whether in Frederick County or nationally, see how our elected officials show their leadership, problem solving and empathy skills on behalf of their constituency.
While many of us, both nationally and locally, have been led down the garden path, so have our elected leaders. We were amply warned for the past year that the coronavirus was coming and yet preparations were basically ignored. Little or no quarter-mastering of safety equipment, testing resources, and preparation of front-line staff were taking place. Most worrisome, even today, is how little effort appears to be given by our city and county leaders to the potential of many more months of death and destruction of our population.
As we now understand and anticipate, our loss of life from this pandemic is going to be astronomical (in excess of a 100,000 lives nationally) and many of us are going to experience the loss in our families, neighbors and friends.
In November, we voters will have had plenty of information to weigh the competence of our national and local leaders. Between now and 2022, we will have a very clear picture of which of our county leadership deserves to be excused from public service.
We as local voters need to be certain that our elected local officials know that they are being measured not by party but by their leadership, ability to question, to direct and build the quality of their technical and support staff and to inspire a team that has the foresight and energy to do their jobs.
If our leaders continue to think of Frederick County as an “economy” and not as a “society,” we are now being warned. As we discard social distancing and other preventive measures, not only will our burial grounds be filled by our nursing homes and detention centers, but also could well include our schools.
Does Frederick County have the leadership to marshal our resources, to leverage our help and to safely bring us through the wilderness? Those questions are still an unanswered. Let us watch our political leaders and learn. Then we can vote accordingly in 2020 and 2022.
Edward Burrell
Point of Rocks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.