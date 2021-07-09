The recent opinion piece by Noah Feldman of Bloomberg News regarding what is dividing the Supreme Court (What’s dividing the Supreme Court’s conservatives?, July 1) is based on his assumption that decisions made are political or based on the desire to keep a positive public impression of the court. He describes judges as conservative and liberal as if these were political traits.
They are not. In the court, conservative justices make decisions based on both the original wording and the original intent of the Constitution. Liberal justices believe the Constitution, its original wording and original intent can evolve over time and be interpreted loosely if social mores have changed. Up to the present, this has not been the case. Changes in the writing or intent have always taken the form of amendments, So far, we have 27.
The role of the Supreme Court is to provide checks on the executive and legislative branches of government, researching the Constitution and prior case law to help them interpret and clarify the law. Allowing their personal politics or who appointed them to influence their decisions violates their oath and compromises their effectiveness.
Justices interpret the Constitution and case law differently. It is clear from recent court decisions that justices are making decisions independent of their personal political leanings. Kudos to them for demonstrating their independence, as that is their mandate, and our security.
