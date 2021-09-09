I’m writing in response to the Aug. 28 letter to the editor “Here are examples of racist rules to revoke.” In my opinion, the writers could not have picked two poorer examples with which to make their claim.
Sadly, there is no doubt that there is a degree of racism in all facets of our country, some of it is overt and some covert and while none of it should be acceptable, or tolerated, neither should it be claimed that it is rampant everywhere you look.
To suggest that the county should, through the sheriff’s office, dismantle two very successful law enforcement tools/programs simply due to the “potential” of racism is rather short-sighted, and in no way benefits the law-abiding citizens of our community. In essence, regarding 287(g), what the writers are suggesting is to turn [illegally here] violent criminals back out onto the street to reenter the very communities where they committed their crimes and start all over again. I find it ironic that on the preceding page of the paper, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, a dedicated defender of the 287(g) program since its inception, very clearly and succinctly stated the reasons the program has been so successful over the years. The writers might do well to take a look at it.
The writers are also suggesting removing all of the deputies from the school system in the SRO program because “The presence of SROs perpetuates the dehumanization and criminalization of Black and brown students ... in Frederick County.” I might suggest that the writers contact, or poll, the parents of the remaining 95 percent of the student population, who don’t feel dehumanized, and see if they are interested in leaving their children unprotected from threats from both within the school population, as well as the potential threats from the outside. Regarding the SRO program, I believe the decision to either keep it, or drop the program, is as simple as asking why the police officers were put into the schools in the beginning, and are those needs or threats still present. If so, and I strongly believe they are, then the program stays.
Again, I believe we shouldn’t have to tolerate racism, or any other “ism”, but it should be dealt with as an incident, with the individuals involved, and not like trying to use a shotgun to kill a flea.
Rick Godfrey
New Market
(1) comment
The 287(g) Program identifies persons who have been arrested by the FPD, FCSO, and MSP, and booked into the Detention Center, as being in the U.S. illegally. Every person arrested goes through the identification process by ICE trained Detention Center Officers. If a person who has committed a violent crime is identified as illegal they still are tried in an American Court and if found guilty, serve their sentence in an American Jail or Prison just the same as an American citizen. If tried and found innocent or receive a suspended sentence or have served their sentence they are held in the Detention Center until ICE takes them to an Immigration Hearing before a Federal Judge. Unless they have committed a felony, it is unlikely they will receive a deportation order and will return to the Community they were arrested in. Even if they receive a detention order, they will have to wait a year or more for a deportation hearing before a Federal Judge during which time they are released back into the Community. The only illegal persons that can be deported immediately are ones who have been deported previously and have returned to the U.S.. Bottom line, the vast majority of the 1400 illegal persons taken from our Detention Center by ICE are STILL in Frederick County, not “off the streets” as the Sheriff contends. The 287(g) Program, by itself, has absolutely nothing to do with who is deported or not. Only a Federal Immigration Court decides that, not the FCSO. The issue is, Sheriff Jenkins has represented the 287(g) Program as being something it is not, a Law Enforcement Program that permanently removes illegal persons from Frederick County. Even MS13 gang members.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.