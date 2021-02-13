Periodically, there have been letters and coverage in the Frederick News-Post regarding poor mail delivery, but there is little coverage on why this is.
One letter detailed the role of the U.S. Postal Service, Postmaster DeJoy’s, in sabotaging “his” own agency in order to stop the vote-by-mail campaign last fall (in times of a pandemic). DeJoy took out mail-sorting stations in certain hubs, including in Frederick, in order to lose or delay mailed ballots for the election, and to target progressive states in doing so. Baltimore got to process the mail formerly done at Frederick, but no extra employees to handle the influx — just as Christmas mail increased because of COVID. Postmaster DeJoy’s motive in serving Donald Trump’s ambitions coincided with the interests of rival commercial delivery services in which he has financial shares. This is not news to anyone who has been paying attention or reading. Well, how about some more news on continuing abuses from DeJoy, so ironically named?
Postmaster DeJoy plans deeper service cuts, more expensive postage and lower delivery commitments. Added to this, he has been entering the USPS into service agreements with those corporate delivery companies in which he has investments.
Any way to stop him? Only the Board of Governors of the USPS can stop him and there are vacancies on that board. The Biden administration has indicated it will appoint good people to that Board, but given the dumpster fire that Biden inherited from the previous administration, it may not be the first thing on the agenda. The present Congress also has introduced legislation to remove requirements from a previous Congress that the USPS pre-fund retirements for the next 75 years — a financial burden visited on no other existing corporation or agency and one which obviously aimed at bankrupting the USPS with a view to privatization by commercial rivals.
The whole issue is an object lesson for Americans in why it matters that Americans elect honest administrators rather than corrupt opportunists to the U.S. presidency. Correcting a system gone wrong takes longer than lighting a dumpster fire for private and cronies’ political gain. But it’s not only in the choice of a president where integrity matters — the measure requiring pre-funding USPS retirements came out of the GOP’s lock on Congress during the Bush and Obama years. And that failure is on Frederick County too. Frederick County’s Congressman Bartlett was one of the good ol’ boys who bloc-voted anything the GOP told him to during the 90s — a GOP behavior that has continued through the Trump years and culminated in the second impeachment trial we are seeing now.
The process of sorting Fredericks mail in Baltimore began about 10 years ago. Long before Trump or DeJoy. Really? A congressman who left office 5 elections ago is the reason for poor mail service today? How about the years when Obama was President while the democrats simultaneously had majorities in both the House and Senate. That was their opportunity to solve such problems.
TBS should do a 24hour marathon of Kevin Costner’s The Postman in memory of the past power and pride of USPS to bring a nation together. DeJoy is a trump stooge who wants to divide it.
