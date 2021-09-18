We were saddened to see that a quartet of local businesses led by The Frederick News-Post chose to hold an employment fair for more than 50 employers on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. That effectively prevented many Jewish jobseekers from learning about the jobs they need and want at a time when Frederick is witnessing a growth of its Jewish community.
This was an easily avoidable mistake.
At a time when diversity and inclusion have taken center stage in so many workplaces and communities, the Jewish community deserves better than that. So does Frederick.
We assume that before this or a similar major community event is held in the future, organizers will have the sensitivity and respect to consult an interfaith calendar to ensure it is not being scheduled on a day of religious observance of any faith group.
David Gamse
Frederick
Ronald Halber
Gaithersburg
Ronald Halber is the executive director of Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and David Gamse is CEO emeritus of the Jewish Council for the Aging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.