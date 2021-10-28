I am encouraged to hear about the plans to add a Black and African American Studies course for high school students designed by Dr. Terry Anne Scott of Hood to the Frederick County Public Schools curriculum, as reported by the News-Post on Oct. 22.
Curricula and textbooks around the country have left out the lived experience and contributions of African Americans, not to mention the harsh realities of slavery, Post-Reconstruction backlash including Jim Crow laws and lynching, and the continued documented discrimination in housing, lending, education, encounters with the justice system and employment for African Americans (and other people of color) to this day.
Understanding the experience of other people helps bring people together and helps them find common ground even when they disagree. Furthermore, understanding the influences that operate in society that deny opportunities to people based on race, gender, background and socio-economic status is a great step forward in recognizing how to encourage and enjoy the gifts that each person brings to society.
The truth of our history can help us encourage and provide opportunities to everyone to reach their full potential as community members. Approving this class will include a fuller telling of American history in all of the history classes at FCPS schools, as promised by FCPS. It is not necessary to denigrate one group to recognize the barriers and remove them for another, but it is necessary to understand the forces at play in our society to build a better society for everyone. Kudos to FCPS, to Dr. Scott and to the students who choose to take this class.
